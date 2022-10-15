World Athletics Awards 2022: Pole vault star Duplantis nominated for Mens Athlete of the Year

Bengaluru, October 15: Sweden's pole vault star Armand Duplantis has been short-listed for World Athletics (WA) Men's Athletes of the Year Awards 2022.

The reigning champion -- both indoor and outdoor -- Duplantis who broke his pole vault record this year is one among the 10 nominees for the Men's World Athlete of the Year 2022.

He is also the current Diamond League and European pole vault champion.

The 22-year-old had had a terrific year, improving his world record to 6.19M and 6.20M indoors, and then 6.21M outdoors.

As per a WA release, these athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

It has been another memorable year for the sport and the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The WA Council and the WA Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the WA social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a like on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The WA Athletics Council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the WA Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on October 31. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by WA.

The winners will be revealed on WA social media platforms in early December.

Nominees:

Kristjan Ceh (Slovenia)

- World discus champion

- Diamond League discus champion, throwing a national record 71.27M on the circuit in Birmingham

- European discus silver medallist

Alison dos Santos (Brazil)

- World 400M hurdles champion

- Diamond League 400M hurdles champion

- Ran a world-leading South American record of 46.29

Armand Duplantis (Sweden)

- World pole vault champion indoors and outdoors

- Diamond League and European pole vault champion

- Improved his world record to 6.19M and 6.20M indoors, and then 6.21M outdoors

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

- World 3,000M steeplechase champion

- Diamond League 3,000M steeplechase champion

- Unbeaten in 2022, running a world-leading 7:58.28 in Rabat

Grant Holloway (USA)

- World 110M hurdles champion

- World indoor 60M hurdles champion

- Diamond League 110M hurdles champion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway)

- World 5,000M champion, world 1,500M silver medallist indoors and outdoors

- European 1,500M and 5,000M champion

- Diamond League 1,500M champion in a world-leading 3:29.02

Eliud Kipchoge, (Kenya)

- Improved his world marathon record to 2:01:09

- Berlin Marathon champion

- Tokyo Marathon champion

Noah Lyles (USA)

- World 200M champion

- Diamond League 200M champion

- Ran a world-leading national record of 19.31 to move to third on the world all-time list

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

- World javelin champion

- Commonwealth javelin silver medallist

- Threw a world-leading NACAC record of 93.07M, moving to fifth on the world all-time list

Pedro Pichardo (Portugal)

- World triple jump champion with a world-leading leap of 17.95M

- World indoor triple jump silver medallist

- European triple jump champion.