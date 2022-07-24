World Athletics Championships 2022: Canada, USA create upset in 4x100M relay; Peters thwarts Neeraj challenge

Bengaluru, July 24: The Canada and US men's and women's teams respectively created upset in the 4x100M relay finals on the penultimate day of World Athletics Championships Oregon22 where Grenada's Anderson Peters had three throws over 90M en route to defending his javelin throw gold, pipping Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

The tight-knit Canadian quartet, who have grown up together in the sport, clocked a world-leading 37.48, with Andre De Grasse running a final leg of 8.79 to keep Marvin Bracy-Williams-Williams of the US in his rear-view mirror.

The US ran 37.55, with Great Britain taking the bronze in 37.83.

In the women's final, Twanisha Terry held off a hard-charging Shericka Jackson on the home stretch, the crowd at Hayward Field produced the loudest roar in nine days of competition.

On paper, Jamaica's women's 4x100M relay team looked unbeatable. The US squad shredded those predictions, using better teamwork to win the gold medal.

"It wasn't expected of us and I'm glad we pulled it through," said Melissa Jefferson, who ran the first leg for USA.

The US team ran a world-leading 41.14, the second-fastest ever at a World Championships, with Jamaica clocking 41.18. They reversed positions from the Tokyo Olympics, where Jamaica claimed the gold and the US won the silver.