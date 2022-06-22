World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes, Events Dates and Timing in IST


Neeraj Chopra will lead India's charge at the World Athletics Championships 2022

India will look to better their solitary medal haul when they compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 24 at Eugene in Oregon, USA.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.

Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be part of the 22-member Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel among others.

The final list was released by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on June 30. Now, let's take a look at the Indian athletes headed to World Athletics Championships 2022 and the event dates and timing in IST:

Indian contingent for World Athletics Championships 2022
Athlete(s)Event
Neeraj ChopraMen's Javelin Throw
Rohit YadavMen's Javelin Throw
Annu RaniWomen's Javelin Throw
Tajinderpal Singh ToorMen's Shot Put
Priyanka GoswamiWomen's 20km Race Walk
Sandeep KumarMen's 20km Race Walk
Murali SreeshankarMen's Long jump
Muhammed Anees YahiyaMen's Long Jump
Abdulla AboobackerMen's Triple jump
Praveen ChithravelMen's Triple jump
Eldhose PaulMen's Triple Jump
Avinash SableMen's 3000m Steeplechase
Parul ChaudharyWomen's 3000m Steeplechase
MP JabirMen's 400m Hurdles
Noah Nirmal TomMen's 4x400m Relay
Amoj Jacob (Arokia Rajiv)Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed AjmalMen's 4x400m Relay
Naganathan PandiMen's 4x400m Relay
Rajesh RameshMen's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas YahiyaMen's 4x400m Relay
S DhanalakshmiWomen's 200m
Aishwarya Kailash MishraWomen's 400m
Indian athletes’ events date and timing
DateEventRoundTime in IST
July 16Women's 20 Kilometers Race WalkFinal1:40 AM
July 16Men’s 20 Kilometers Race WalkFinal3:40 AM
July 16Men’s 3000m SteeplechaseHeats5:45 AM
July 16Men's Long JumpQualification6:30 AM
July 16Men's Shot PutQualification7:25 AM
July 16Women's 3000m SteeplechaseHeats11:05 PM
July 17Men's 400m HurdlesHeats1:50 AM
July 17Men's Long JumpFinal6:55 AM
July 18Women's 400mHeats12:30 AM
July 18Men's Shot PutFinal6:57 AM
July 19Women's 200mHeats6:30 AM
July 19Men's 3000m SteeplechaseFinal7:50 AM
July 20Women's 200mSemi-final6:35 AM
July 20Men's 400m HurdlesFinal8:20 AM
July 21Women's Javelin ThrowQualification (Group A)3:50 AM
July 21Women's Javelin ThrowQualification (Group B)5:20 AM
July 21Women's 400mSemi-final7:15 AM
July 21Women's 300om SteeplechaseFinal8:15 AM
July 22Men's Javelin ThrowQualification (Group A)5:35 AM
July 22Men's Triple JumpQualification6:50 AM
July 22Women's Javelin ThrowFinal6:50 AM
July 22Men's Javelin ThrowQualification (Group B)7:15 AM
July 22Women's 200mFinal8:05 AM
July 23Women's 400mFinal7:45 AM
July 24Men's 4x400m RelayHeats6:15 AM
July 24Men's Triple JumpFinal6:30 AM
July 24Men's Javelin ThrowFinal7:05 AM
July 25Men's 4x400m RelayFinal8:05 AM
World Athletics Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

As it stands, there is no information on the telecast and live streaming in India. However, the rights in USA belong to NBC Sports. In India, Viacom18 (Sports 18 and VOOTSelect) have shown athletics events this year, but stay tuned for further information on the same.

Published On June 22, 2022

