World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes Qualified, Dates and Timing in IST of Events

India will look to better their solitary medal haul when they compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 24 at Eugene in Oregon, USA.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.

Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.

Advertisement Advertisement

Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will also be part of the Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel, discus throwers Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia among others.

While the final list will be released on June 29, here is a look at the Indian athletes qualified so far for World Athletics Championships 2022 and the possible event dates and timing in IST: