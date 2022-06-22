World Athletics Championships 2022: Full list of Indian Athletes Qualified, Dates and Timing in IST of Events
India will look to better their solitary medal haul when they compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 24 at Eugene in Oregon, USA.
Former long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships so far, but the nation will hope Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.
Neeraj will not be the only athlete representing India at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 as Avinash Sable, who set a national record earlier this year, will be competing in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase, while several others have also qualified for the world championships.
Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will also be part of the Indian contingent which also includes shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker & Praveen Chitravel, discus throwers Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia among others.
While the final list will be released on June 29, here is a look at the Indian athletes qualified so far for World Athletics Championships 2022 and the possible event dates and timing in IST:
|Athlete(s)
|Event
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Men's Shot Put
|Kamalpreet Kaur
|Women's Discus Throw
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 20km and 35km Race Walk
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men's 20km Race Walk
|Rahul Kumar
|Men’s 20km Race Walk
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's Long jump
|Jeswin Aldrin
|Men's Long jump
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men's Triple jump
|Praveen Chithravel
|Men's Triple jump
|Avinash Sable
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Seema Punia
|Women's Discus Throw
|TBA
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Date
|Event
|Round
|Time in IST
|July 16
|Women's 20 Kilometers Race Walk
|Final
|1:40 AM
|July 16
|Men’s 20 Kilometers Race Walk
|Final
|3:40 AM
|July 16
|Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
|Heats
|5:45 AM
|July 16
|Men's Long Jump
|Qualification
|6:30 AM
|July 16
|Men's Shot Put
|Qualification
|7:25 AM
|July 17
|Men's Long Jump
|Final
|6:55 AM
|July 19
|Women's Discus Throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|5:40 AM
|July 19
|Women's Discus Throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|7:05 AM
|July 19
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Final
|7:50 AM
|July 21
|Women's Discus Throw
|Final
|7 AM
|July 22
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group A)
|5:35 AM
|July 22
|Men's Triple Jump
|Qualification
|6:50 AM
|July 22
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Qualification (Group B)
|7:15 AM
|July 22
|Women's 35 Kilometres Race Walk
|Final
|6:45 PM
|July 24
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Heats
|6:15 AM
|July 24
|Men's Triple Jump
|Final
|6:35 AM
|July 24
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Final
|7:05 AM
|July 25
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Final
|8:05 AM
As it stands, there is no information on the telecast and live streaming in India. However, the rights in USA belong to NBC Sports. In India, Viacom18 (Sports 18 and VOOTSelect) have shown athletics events this year, but stay tuned for further information on the same.