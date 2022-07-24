World Athletics Championships 2022 Oregon: Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin throw

Eugene (USA), July 24: India's Neeraj Chopra on Saturday (July 23) won sliver in the men's javelin throw event with an 88.13 metre effort at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Olympic Champion Chopra had to settle for silver after Grenada's Anderson Peters clinced gold with a massive 90.54m in his final attempt. In fact the Grenadian had an effort of 90.21m and 90.46m in his first and second attempts.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch won the bronze medal with the best effort of 88.09m.

The 24-year-old Indian, who was a hot favourite for a medal, became only the second medallist from the country to win a medal at the World Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George.

Chopra had qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m. He opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw on Thursday (July 21).

