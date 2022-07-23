World Athletics Championships 2022: Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own world record in 400M hurdles again

Bengaluru, Juy 23: America's Sydney McLaughlin broke 400M hurdles world record for the fourth time of her career, surpassing her own previous best of 51.41 with a terrific 50.68 to win her first world title on Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

McLaughlin's incredible performance sliced more than half a second of her own world record set at the same venue during the US trials last month.

It is the third world record that the 22-year-old has set at the Hayward Field Track in Eugene,

Her first came at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, when she clocked 51.90 to improve on the 52.16 global mark that Dalilah Muhammad had set when winning the 2019 World Athletics Championships title in Doha ahead of her compatriot.

Just over a month later, McLaughlin ran 51.46 to win the Olympic title in Tokyo, and she broke the record for a third time at this year's US Championships in Eugene on 25 June, clocking 51.41.

On Friday (July 22) night at Hayward Field Track, it was another epic race in front of a passionate home crow.

The champion raised the bar yet again.

Behind her, Netherlands' Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol secured silver in 52.27, while USA's former world record-holder Dalilah clocked 53.13 for bronze.

