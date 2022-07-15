World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022: Athletes face a race against time due to visa delay

Bengaluru, July 15: The World Athletics (WA) organisers are racing against time to clear a visa delay issue, that looks to rob the sheen out of the World Athletics Championships 2022, which is scheduled to begin at Eugene in Oregon, USA, fron July 15.

The Reuters news agency reported that the fate of around 100 athletes, coaches and officials (mostly from Africa) who are planning to enter the US for the WA marquee event hangs in balance, due to the delay in stamping visa.

Dozens of athletes from around the world have been flagging their problems, with Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala among the most high-profile.

Omanyala finally got his visa approved, but now faces a race against time to arrive in Eugene for the 100M heats to be held on the opening day.

"We won't be 100 per cent satisfied unless we had 100 per cent of the athletes here. That isn't something that we'll probably be able to achieve, but that's what we strive for," US Track and Field (USATF) COO Renee Washington said in a press conference following a WA Council meeting.

"Of the 5,500 participants that needed visas, less than 1 per cent have yet to be resolved."

One of the complications for this event is that WA left the window for qualification open until very close to the start in order to give athletes more chance to find competitions due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on events, literally starting the visa application process relatively late.

