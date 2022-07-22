World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav in Javelin Throw final, Paul in triple jump final

Oregon, July 22: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Athletics Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m here.

His compatriot Rohit Yadav too made to the Javelin throw final with a throw of 80.42M, and he was placed 11th in the top 12 finishers who make it to the medal round.

However, Neeraj Chopra could not top the field as he was placed second on the league table behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who covered a distance of 89.91M.

The 24-year-old Indian, hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, here on Friday (July 22).

The medal round will be held on Sunday (July 24, 7:05 am IST).

Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and another Indian, Rohit Yadav will compete in Group B.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

He had also missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from an elbow surgery.

Eldhose Paul in final

In triple jump too, India had reasons to celebrate as Eldhose Paul reached the final with a jump of 16.68M. Paul qualified to the final as the 12th and last man.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal jumped to a distance of 17.16M to top the qualifying rounds and enter the final.