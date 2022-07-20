World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022: Alison dos Santos breaks 28-yr-old record in 400M Hurdles

Bengaluru, July 20: Alison dos Santos hogged limelight on Day 5 of World Athletics Championships 2022 as he ran third-fastest time of all times to set a new Championships record time of 46.29sec en route to clinching the gold in the 400M Hurdles, an event in which favourtie Karsten Warholm, still recovering from an injury, ended up seventh.

The previous record of 47.18 was set by America's Kevin Young at the 1993 World Athletics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

USA's Rai Benjamin finished second with a season's best time of 46.89sec while his compatriot Trevor Bassitt brought up the last spot on the podium with his personal best time of 47.39sec.

It has only a few days since we stopped worrying whether two-time world champion and defending Olympic champion Warholm would be in shape to defend his world title.

The Norwegian, did run 48sec in the semis to get to the finals.

The only remaining question was whether he can run fast enough to beat all his rivals, which is sort-of the same question we ask before every race, jump or throw, anyway.

Coming into the final, Dos Santos has been the form man in the event all season and Benjamin had won his US championship at Hayward Field.

Indeed, counting preliminaries, five of his seven hurdles competitions have been there, so Benjamin should have know his way by the time race started.

These three knew their own race and know each other's race. So which of the three can execute best on the day was the critical question, along with whether any of the other five can bridge the gap and challenge.

And in the end, it was Dos Santo who prevailed as Warholm seemed to struggle as the race progressed and finished seventh with a time of 48.42sec at the Hayward Field in Eugene.

It was Warholm's first loss in a 400M Hurdles race since September 2018 in Ostrava.

Since then, the Norwegian prodigy had notched up a winning streak of 18 races and another four qualifying races in the 2019 Doha World Championships and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Warholm laid down a performance that is widely considered one of the greatest Olympic track performances of all time when he smashed the 29-year-old world record to win the 400M hurdles at the Tokyo Games in a time of 45.94sec.

But the 26-year-old pulled up injured at the Diamond League meet in Rabat in early June with a muscle fibre tear in a hamstring and although insisting he was at 100 per cent, going into the race, but eventually he missed his usual gas over the final 80M.

Wightman prevails

Earlier, Britain's Jake Wightman upstaged Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win a thriller of a men's 1,500M.

Ingebrigtsen led at the bell for the final lap, but Wightman stuck with the pace and bolted with 200M to go, successfully holding off the Norwegian for victory in 3min, 29.23sec.

Ingebrigtsen took silver in 3:29.47, with Spaniard Mohamed Katir claiming bronze (3:29.90).

The World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 concludes on July 24.