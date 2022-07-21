World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022: Feng Bin, Norah Jeruto steal the show on Day 7

Bengaluru, July 21: Feng Bin stole the show on Day 7 of World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 as the Chinese star threw a personal best of 69.12M to upset the favourites and win the women's discus title at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Feng's winning effort, an improvement of more than 3M on her previous best - came on her first throw.

Two-time world champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia took silver with a best throw of 68.45M and Olympic champion Valarie Allman of the US clinched bronze with 68.30M.

Feng uncorked a monster throw as soon as she stepped into the circle, which exceeded her personal best of 66M done in April by more than 3M. The throw also was the second farthest this year.

The 28-year-old thrower could not duplicate her first-round effort, either, with her next best toss 66.89M.

"I'm so excited and I've to say all opponents did a very good job today," Feng was quoted as saying by World Athletics media.

"I did not expect this result coming to Eugene. I just wanted to show my best."

For the records, Feng is the second women's discus world champion from China after Li Yanfeng in 2011.

Feng admitted that after failing to reach the final in Tokyo 2020, her coach gave her support and courage.

"He pushed me to move forward and to work hard," Feng said.

"He taught me how to not give up. I have a huge respect to all my rivals in this final. I would like to catch them up in the future and to be much more stable with my results."

Jeruto wins steeplechase

The other star of the night at Oregon was Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto who clinched the women's 3,000M steeplechase.

Back at the place where she had become the third-fastest women's 3,000M steeplechaser of all time, Jeruto graduated from world Under-18 champion to senior world champion, leading a historic race at Eugene.