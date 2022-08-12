World champion Javelin Thrower Anderson Peters attacked in party boat, thrown into water with injuries

Grenada, August 12: Anderson Peters, the world champion javelin thrower, injured as he was attacked by crew members of a party boat in Grenada, reported by Caribbean news channels.

In fact, several crew members surrounded Peters and attacked him before tossing him out of the vessel, Grenada Police said.

The Grenada Police later confirmed that Peters, 24, was attacked on board a party boat called Harbour Master. They said Peters has been hospitalised and is getting treated for minor injuries.

The Police department has not disclosed any details of the incident but said they are seriously probing into the attack against a Grenada national icon.

The Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) on Friday (August 12) released a statement condemning the attack on the champion athlete.

“The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators.

We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” the statement read.