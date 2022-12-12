World Rugby Sevens Series 2023: List of nations, Venues, Where to Watch

Mumbai, Dec 12: FanCode, India's premier digital sports fan destination, has acquired the rights to exclusively live-stream the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 (Men's & Women's) in India.

The much-anticipated series will be played across Asia, Africa, North America, Australia and Europe until May 2023, and witness over 400 action-packed matches across 11 tournaments hosted LIVE and exclusive on the FanCode mobile app (Android, iOS), FanCode TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and through the Web on www.fancode.com.

FanCode is curating a comprehensive and immersive digital experience aimed at revolutionizing how fans consume sports, beginning with the ability to select data and analysis of choice via interactive overlays while viewing the live stream. Fans will also be able to rewatch and relive any moment from the game almost in real-time.

Rugby Sevens 2023 Venues

The 2023 edition will tour Hong Kong, Dubai, Cape Town, Hamilton, Sydney, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Singapore, Toulouse and London for 11 Men's and 7 Women's events. The participating nations include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, South Africa, Spain, Uganda, Uruguay and USA. The series will be played in two groups going head-to-head to reach the playoffs.

The stakes around the current iteration of the tournament will be all-time high, as the top four position holders will secure their tickets to the Paris 2024. South Africa and Australia are currently leading the charts in the Men's and Women's series respectively with the conclusion of Hong Kong and Dubai events. The teams are now battling it out in Cape Town across 48 matches scheduled between December 9-12.

Find the full schedule here.

