The World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 will be held at the High Technology Zone Sports Center in Chengdu, China, from September 30 to October 9.

A total of 36 teams including India will be in action at the 56th edition of the World Team Table Tennis Championships with 32 men's teams and 28 women's team being split into groups.

Chengdu will see more than 250 athletes represent the world's strongest teams that will battle for the most coveted prizes - the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups. Each match will consist of five singles matches, where each game will be decided in best-of-5 games.

The group stage will start on Friday (September 30) and knockout stage starts on 5 October, with the women's and men's finals taking place on October 8 and October 9 respectively.

The women's event will feature six groups with four groups of five teams and two groups of four teams, while the men's event will feature seven groups with four groups of five teams and three groups of four teams.

Here is a look at the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India team, groups, competition schedule, results and live streaming information: