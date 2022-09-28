World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022: India team, schedule, groups, telecast & live streaming info


India men will be in Group 2 at the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022

The World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 will be held at the High Technology Zone Sports Center in Chengdu, China, from September 30 to October 9.

A total of 36 teams including India will be in action at the 56th edition of the World Team Table Tennis Championships with 32 men's teams and 28 women's team being split into groups.

Chengdu will see more than 250 athletes represent the world's strongest teams that will battle for the most coveted prizes - the Swaythling and Corbillon Cups. Each match will consist of five singles matches, where each game will be decided in best-of-5 games.

The group stage will start on Friday (September 30) and knockout stage starts on 5 October, with the women's and men's finals taking place on October 8 and October 9 respectively.

The women's event will feature six groups with four groups of five teams and two groups of four teams, while the men's event will feature seven groups with four groups of five teams and three groups of four teams.

Here is a look at the World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India team, groups, competition schedule, results and live streaming information:

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 India Team

India Men's Team: Sathiyan G, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah

India Women's Team: Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Groups

Men's Groups

Group 1: China, Slovenia, USA, Peurto Rico, Thailand

Group 2: Germany, France, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Group 3: Japan, Hong Kong, Romania, Iran, Hungary

Group 4: Korea, Egypt, Czech Republic, Canada, Saudi Arabia

Group 5: Sweden, England, Australia, Poland

Group 6: Brazil, Portugal, Denmark, Slovakia

Group 7: Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Belgium, Singapore

Women's Groups

Group 1: China, USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, Malaysia

Group 2: Japan, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Uzbekistan

Group 3: Hong Kong, Brazil, France, Italy, South Africa

Group 4: Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Luxembourg, Iran

Group 5: Germany, Egypt, India, Czech Republic

Group 6: Romania, Chinese Taipei, Sweden, Portugal

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Schedule
DatesRound
September 30-October 4Group Stages (Men’s and Women’s)
October 51/8 Final (Men’s and Women’s)
October 61/8 Final (Men’s) and Quarterfinals (Women’s)
October 7Quarterfinals (Men’s) and Semifinals (Women’s)
October 8Semifinals (Men’s) and Final (Women’s)
October 9Final (Men’s)
India fixtures and results

The Indian matches fixtures dates and results will be updated once the schedule is released.

World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

EuroSport and EuroSport HD will telecast the table 1 matches live in India, staring on September 30 from 7:30 AM IST. The live streaming will be available through a paid subscriptions on Discovery+ stand alone app or through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Fans can also live stream matches of table 1-6 action on World Table Tennis YouTube channel.

Published On September 28, 2022

