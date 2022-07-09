Worst Injuries In Sports Of All Time: From Rafael Nadal To Yuvraj Singh

1 Football injuries

1. Neymar vs Colombia, 2014

In the 2014 Football World Cup held in Brazil, the home team super star Neymar had to limp off with an injury during the quarterfinal match against Colombia. Colombian defender Camilio Zuniga kneed Neymar’s back that resulted in a vertebra injury and his World Cup ended.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo vs France, 2016

Portugal met France in the Euro 2016 final and their biggest hope was on Ronaldo. But the talismanic striker could play only 9 minutes as a clash with Dimitri Payet ended his match. But Portugal won the trophy.

3 Lionel Messi vs Sevilla, 2018

The Barcelona magician was leading his team’s charge well. But he suffered a radial bone injury against Sevilla when suffered a fall in an awkward angle. It ruled out Messi for a few weeks but Barcelona won the La Liga trophy.

2 Tennis injuries

1 Alexander Zverev, 2022

The German tennis star had put Rafael Nadal in a tight spot in the French Open semifinal. But Zverev hurt his ankle badly during a rally and had to withdraw from the match. He got operated a few weeks back but his return to court this year seems unlikely.

2 Rafael Nadal, 2022

The Spanish legend even could not take to court for the semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon because of a worsening abdomen injury. It also dashed his hopes of a calendar slam.

3 Andy Murray, 2005

The British No 1 tennis player at that time suffered a nasty fall in the Quarterfinal against Thomas Johansson at the Queens (Stella Artois Championship). Murray suffered the injury during the 3rd set when the score was at 5-5. Though he continued gingerly, Murray could hardly run and eventually lost the match two games later.

3 Motosport injuries

1 Ayrton Senna, 1994

The legendary, much-loved Brazilian paid heavily for a crash in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Senna came crashing during the rally and the medics could not save his life. It was ghastly because the previous day another driver Roland Ratzenbergerhad lost his life and Rubens Barrichello too suffered an accident. But the officials gave green signal to the race the next day.

2 Le Mans Disaster, 1955

Pierre Levegh was driving a Mercedes Benz and he catapulted into the air after a collision with Austin-Healy and the car crashed into the spectators. There was a massive explosion and 81 people lost their lives with over 100 injured in the ensuing madness. After that, Mercedes refrained from racing for nearly 30 years.

3 Rugby injuries

1 Buck Shellford, 1986

The New Zealand captain injured his scrotum and lost his teeth in the match against France and the match is now known as the Battle of Nantes.

2 Morgan Stoddart, 2011

The Wales flyback suffered broken left leg against England during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match. It ruled him out for 14 months and eventually announced his retirement after the injury prevented him from even training.

4 Cricket injuries

1 Yuvraj Singh, 2006

The exuberant cricketer suffered a nasty knee injury while playing kho-kho in a warm-up session at Mohali during the 2006 Champions Trophy. Of course, Yuvraj continued to play for India and became double World Cup winner in 2007 and 2011. But it effectively reduced him as a fielder as we hardly see him diving on the field. Later, the knee issue cropped up and needed lot of treatment.

2 Mark Boucher, 2012

Mark Boucher, the South African wicketkeeper, injured his eyes during a practice match against Somerset as the bail hit his eyeball off an Imran Tahir delivery. Boucher underwent surgery immediately but could not play another match as his eyesight was partially lost. At that time, Boucher has played 147 Tests and accounted for a record 998 dismissal, 555 of them came in Test cricket.

3 Phil Hughes, 2014

The promising Australia opener had the back of his head rammed by a Sean Abbot bouncer while playing for South Australia against New South Wales. Hughes collapsed on the field immediately but medical treatment could not revive him as his career and life cut short at a young age of 25.