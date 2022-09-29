Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Lee III: By The Numbers Ahead of ONE Fight Night 2

Bengaluru, September 29: ONE Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan faces atomweight queen Angela Lee for the third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2 on Saturday (October 1) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Xiong and Lee have both built reputations as two of the toughest women in ONE Championship today, and both have one win apiece over each other.

That said, before their trilogy match goes down this weekend to decide who takes Xiong's strawweight gold, we break down these two superstars by the numbers.

Multiple-Time ONE World Champions 'The Panda' is a seven-time ONE Strawweight World Champion, while Lee is a six-time ONE Atomweight World Champion. Also, this will be 'Unstoppable's' second attempt at Xiong's strawweight strap. The two first met in March 2019, where Xiong successfully stopped Lee by KO in round five. Six months later, Lee defended her atomweight strap from the strawweight star with a fifth-round submission. If she is successful in the Circle this time around, Lee will make history as the first female athlete in ONE to hold belts in two different weight divisions. They Hold The Most Amount Of Wins Both women have taken home many victories throughout their respective careers in the organization. However, the Singaporean-American edged her Chinese foe for most wins inside the Circle with 11 overall. 'The Panda,' to contrast, has eight total wins in ONE. The two stars lead the rest of the women's roster, with Stamp Fairtex, Tiffany Teo, Jihin Radzuan, and Ritu Phogat trailing behind with seven wins apiece. Both Fighters Are Finishers The two ONE World Champions have earned their gold by being the most dominant athletes in their divisions, not only beating their opponents but finishing them in the process. Xiong holds a 50 percent finishing rate inside the Circle, with four of her wins coming by KO or TKO. The 34-year-old comes from a boxing background and has used those skills to dominate mostly every strawweight in ONE. Lee, on the other hand, holds a whopping 82 percent finishing rate, as the 26-year-old has taken down nine of her 13 opponents. Most of her wins have come by submission, which highlights her grappling-heavy background.

Don't miss the trilogy matchup at ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III. The card airs live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday (October 1). The main card follows on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 7:30 AM IST.

Source: Media Release