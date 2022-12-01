Yogi Government implements One District One Sport to transform Uttar Pradesh into a sporting powerhouse

Lucknow, Dec 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched One District One Sport (ODOS) on the lines of the highly successful One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of the Central Government. With this scheme, the UP CM has started the mission to promote sports and sportspersons in the state.

The scheme serves the two interrelated objectives of the government, including promoting sports culture and keeping the younger generation healthy in the state and providing a platform for sportspersons to nurture their talents and skills in order to take part in prestigious national and international championships and win medals.

Under ODOS, one sport will be identified in each of the 75 districts of UP and necessary steps taken to find district-wise sport-specific talents and hone their skills in order to enable them to represent the district, state, national and international level tournaments and championships.

Modi's Kashi and Yogi's Gorakhpur will place a 'golden bet' on wrestling

Since Deoria, Maharajganj, Azamgarh, Chandauli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Kashi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur in Purvanchal have a golden history in wrestling, the government has made it the ODOS here. Many wrestlers from here have even hoisted the tricolour at national and international championships.

Even in this era of cricket, many of the akhadas here still remain nurseries of wrestlers. Nag Panchami is a big day for wrestlers to try their best in the sport. Under the patronage of Yogi Adityanath, a large wrestling event has been taking place in the Gorakhnath temple on this day for decades. It is noteworthy that Haryana has given a maximum number of medal-winning wrestlers to the country and the district of Baghpat, adjacent to Haryana also has wrestling as its ODOS.