Youth World Boxing Championship: Four more medals confirmed, Indias tally rises to 11

The Boxing Federation of India has announced that four more Indian pugilists have confirmed medals in the ongoing IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships, being held in Spain.

India's ongoing rise in the Boxing department has continued with some excellent performances by the young pugilists in Spain who are racking up medals in the tournament.

Youth Asian champions Muskan, Tamanna and two other Indian boxers registered dominating victories to reach the semi-final at the Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

The 2022 Youth Asian Championships silver medallists Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the last four. With the addition of four more medals, India's total medal tally has reached to 11, the same as the last edition held in Poland.