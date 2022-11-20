Youth World Boxing Championships: Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj among Indian boxers to advance into quarters

New Delhi, November 20: Eight more Indian boxers, led by reigning Asian Youth Champions Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj reached the quarter-final of the 2022 IBA Youth World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Vishwanath overcame Attrativo Salvatore of Italy in the 48kg pre-quarterfinal bout, while Vanshaj defeated Spain's Kakulov Enrique in the 63.5kg round-of-16 match.

Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance and showed his smart footwork and speed to convincingly win the bout 5-0. Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, displayed his power and technical superiority to blank his opponent 5-0.

Meanwhile, six other Indian boxers also booked their quarterfinal spots in both women's and men's competition.

Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) were the other three men boxers to win their bouts unanimously and move to the last-8 stage.

Jadumani and Ashish got the better of Spain's Jimenez Asier and Pamisa Eijay of Philippines respectively while Deepak defeated Argentina's Leiva Antonio.

In the women's section, Bhawna Sharma (48kg) and Asian Youth Champion Tamanna (50kg) won their respective bouts against Poland's Oliwia Zuzanna and Finland's Pia Jarvinen by RSC verdict and advanced to the quarter-final.

In the 54kg pre-quarter final bout, Griviya Devi overcame Romania's Ana Maria Romantov's challenge to secure a 5-0 verdict in her favour.

Aman Rathore (67kg) was the lone Indian pugilist to end up on the losing side as he lost 2-3 to Iraq's Yousif Hussein in a close bout.

Five Indians, including two men, will be in action in the last-16 stage on the sixth day of the tournament. Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (57kg) and Mahak Sharma (66kg) will fight in the women's section.

Sahil Chauhan (71kg) and Bharat Joon (92kg) will take the ring in the men's section.

Source: BFI Release