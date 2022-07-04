Bengaluru; July 4: Bengaluru born Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed Round 3 at the Misano World Circuit with a P4 & P6 finish in the Silver Category for his team Racing Spirit of Leman.

The 25-year-old Akhil, who drives the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, began his campaign during the weekend on a positive note in the silver category as he along with his team mate Tom Canning had a P2 in qualification 1, however an unexpected P10 in qualification 2 disturbed their rhythm moving into the Race 1.

Experience and high-quality driving saw Akhil & his team mate finish Race1 with a P4 finish in the silver category with a total time of 1:00:47.894 from 30 laps. The duo finished Race 2 at P6 in the SILVER category taking a total time of 1:00:45.622 from 33 laps.

"It was a tough weekend for us, but we did not let it affect our performance and gave it our best. We are not happy with how this weekend turned out to be and its time that we revisit our drawing board once again for the season ahead.," said Akhil Rabindra after the race.

Earlier this year in April, the Indian secured a double podium finish in the season opener round of the European GT4 Series at the Imola Circuit. Akhil and Canning finished both the races of Round 1 grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

The duo then followed that up with a P5 & P7 finish in Round 2. With a total time of 1:01:37.686s from 25 laps, Akhil and his teammate finished P5 in Race 1. Race 2 saw the duo finish P7 in the silver category, taking a total time of 1:02:38.381s from 27 laps.

Akhil will next be seen in action during Round 4 of the European GT4 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from 28 - 31 July 2022.