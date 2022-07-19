Alex Rins to quit Suzuki, joins LCR Honda for next two MotoGP seasons

Bengaluru, July 19: The LCR Honda CASTROL Team have roped in Suzuki rider Alex Rins on a two-year contract with Honda Racing Corporation.

This follows the Spain's three-times MotoGP race winner's decision to leave Suzuki at the end of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship season.

The 26-year-old from Barcelona has established himself as a consistent front-runner in all Grand Prix classes and finished third overall in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.

Making his debut in 2012 with Honda in the Moto3 World Championship, Rins battled for the lightweight and intermediate titles each year before stepping up to the premier class in 2017.

Having claimed 15 wins, including three premier class victories, and a total of 55 podiums, 15 in MotoGP, Rins brings a wealth of experience to HRC and the LCR Honda CASTROL Team.

"I'm very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team. Changing team and bike is a challenge, but I'm ready to give my 100 per cent and to put into practice everything that I've learnt during my years in the MotoGP class. Lucio and Honda's trust have been crucial for me in deciding to take on this challenge with this factory. I would like to thank them for this opportunity," Rins was quoted as saying by Honda Media after putting pen to the papers.