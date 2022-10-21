Andalucia Rally: Sebastien Loeb fights back after a tough day in Spain; Stage win for Nasser Al Attiyah
Bengaluru, October 21: The Andalucia Rally, the final round of World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), presented another fierce test for Sebastien Loeb as he fought to boost the title ambitions of Bahrain Raid Xtreme.
After his victory in the qualifying stage put the Frenchman in pole position for the final round of the championship, power steering issues on the rally's first long selective section frustrated his challenge in the BRX Prodrive Hunter.
Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin finished the day in third position, 11min, 16 sec behind Nasser Al Attiyah, the leader in the title race who set the fastest time in a Toyota Hilux.
The nine-time World Rally Championiship (WRC) winner must now call on all his experience and sheer driving skills over the next three stages to pick up bonus points in an effort to wipe out Al Attiyah's advantage before the finish on Sunday (October 23).
With Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi moving into second place in another Toyota Hilux, Guerlain Chicherit, winner of the penultimate round in Morocco earlier this month in another Prodrive Hunter, finished the day in fourth position behind Loeb and Dutchman Eric Van Loon.
WRC legend Loeb picked the No.1 starting position on the stage after winning the prologue, as he looked to extend his advantage over Al Attiyah.
fter collecting a one minute penalty on the opening leg for speeding in a neutralised zone, the Qatari began the stage down in 11th place, behind a succession of slower cars on a route where overtaking is hazardous.
In sharp contrast to the Moroccan desert conditions at the previous round, the 319kms-stage unfolded over fast tracks in the midst of Andalucia's olive groves and wheat fields.
Loeb's power steering problems saw him drop six-and-a-half minutes inside the first 34kms as Al Attiyah swept into the lead, and the WRC legend initially dropped to 13th position. But by the 205kms checkpoint, Loeb had clawed his way back to third spot to stay in the hunt.
The stages in Spain are expected to suit the the WRC legend as they are similar to those in last year's Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory.
Loeb's input from the BRX rally programme has been a key factor in the design of the hypercar, which is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts. Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points.
Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.