Andalucia Rally: Sebastien Loeb fights back after a tough day in Spain; Stage win for Nasser Al Attiyah

Starting position

With Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi moving into second place in another Toyota Hilux, Guerlain Chicherit, winner of the penultimate round in Morocco earlier this month in another Prodrive Hunter, finished the day in fourth position behind Loeb and Dutchman Eric Van Loon.

WRC legend Loeb picked the No.1 starting position on the stage after winning the prologue, as he looked to extend his advantage over Al Attiyah.

Wheat fields

fter collecting a one minute penalty on the opening leg for speeding in a neutralised zone, the Qatari began the stage down in 11th place, behind a succession of slower cars on a route where overtaking is hazardous.

In sharp contrast to the Moroccan desert conditions at the previous round, the 319kms-stage unfolded over fast tracks in the midst of Andalucia's olive groves and wheat fields.

Power steering woes

Loeb's power steering problems saw him drop six-and-a-half minutes inside the first 34kms as Al Attiyah swept into the lead, and the WRC legend initially dropped to 13th position. But by the 205kms checkpoint, Loeb had clawed his way back to third spot to stay in the hunt.

The stages in Spain are expected to suit the the WRC legend as they are similar to those in last year's Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory.

Tense finish

Loeb's input from the BRX rally programme has been a key factor in the design of the hypercar, which is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts. Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points.

Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.