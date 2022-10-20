Andalucia Rally: Sebastien Loeb throws down the gauntlet

Warning signal

He made the most of favourable terrain in Andalucia to send out a warning that BRX are far from out of the running for both the drivers' and manufacturers' titles.

The qualifying stage which launched the final battle to decide the 2022 W2RC championship was a 9.6kms test around the Grand Dos Hermanas Racecourse, where the Andalucia Rally is based for the week.

Prologue stage

The short prologue stage was important because the top ten drivers earned the right to pick their crucial starting position in tomorrow's first of four long selective sections.

After rounding off the recent Rallye Du Maroc with a superb stage victory, Loeb returned to action in southern Spain looking to challenge the championship lead held by Al Attiyah.

Prodrive challenge

The championship could ultimately be decided by stage wins in Andalucia, as they carry extra bonus points, in addition to the points secured by overall finishing positions on Sunday.

The Andalucia Rally serves as another reminder that the Prodrive Hunter driven by Loeb and Chicherit, has led to the development of an all-terrain hypercar version, which will be unveiled for prospective buyers in Dubai next month.

Seasoned campaigner

Loeb's input from the BRX rally programme has been a key factor in the design of the hypercar, which is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts.Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points.

Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.The stages in Spain will the WRC legend as they are similar to those in last year's Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory.