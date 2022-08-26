Audi to join F1 from 2026 as power unit supplier

London, August 26: Audi's entry into Formula One in 2026 has been officially announced, with the German manufacturers joining as a power unit supplier.

Owned by the VW Group, Audi's move into F1 alongside sister company Porsche has been widely reported this year but finer details were scarce.

On Friday, ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Audi's entry was made official from the 2026 season and they will announce who they are lining up with later this year.

Audi's entry comes after new power unit regulations were announced earlier this month, which were specifically designed to make entry to F1 possible and attractive for newcomers.

"I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

"It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector.

"We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course."

Further announcements from Audi may see them take over an existing team on the grid, with the desire for the famous four rings to become prominent in the sport, and it has been reported an agreement with Sauber, racing as Alfa Romeo, is '75 per cent' complete.

In contrast, sister company Porsche are widely expected to partner with Red Bull and are not set to introduce a branded team.