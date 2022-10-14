Australian GP: Johann Zarco doubles up Down Under
Bengaluru, October 14: Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) doubled up on Friday Down Under, fastest in both FP1 and FP2 - but it was incredibly close by the end of the day at the Phillip Island circuit for the Australian GP.
The Frenchman leads on the combined timesheets by just 0.038 from rookie Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), with Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) completing the top three and still within 0.052 of the top.
So where are the MotoGP title challengers?
2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was fourth and within a tenth of the 44, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) seventh, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) eighth and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) ninth.
Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was P13 on Day 1 and will be the first looking for a lot more from a flier on Saturday.
Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in P6 makes a pair of Hondas in the top ten, and the number 93 was also seen out on track trying out some new aero - a new add-on to the tail unit in FP1 and then a new aero body in the afternoon.
Marc Marquez, Vinales, Quartararo was how the top three sat ahead of the time attacks, with Aleix Espargaro in the danger zone in 10th and Bagnaia one position outside the provisional Q2 cut-off.
With cool conditions expected on Saturday morning, the stakes were high and lap times started to tumble again, with Bezzecchi, Vinales and Quartararo all taking turns at the top.
Bezzecchi had been shuffled back to sixth when he fired in a 1:29.513 to go fastest again in the final minute, but that was bettered by Zarco by 0.038sec just before the chequered flag.
As it stands, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is the first to miss the Q2 cut in P11, just ahead of the returning Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - just meaning 0.021.
There were four different manufacturers in the top five as Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) was just behind Quartararo, the number 12 starting off strong at a venue he's ruled before. The gap between Quartararo and Viñales, 0.131, is the only gap in the top 18 that's bigger than a single tenth.
Buckle up to rumble Down Under as the fight for the crown reaches fever pitch. Five riders, 40 points, and one ribbon of poetry written in tarmac. This weekend the Australian GP promises much and will likely deliver even more, with too many headlines already drafted as we make the journey south to Phillip Island.
Will FP3 allow the field to improve? We will find out soon as the premier class head out again 9.55 am local time (4.25am IST), before the grid is decided for a pivotal round at Phillip Island from 2.10pm local time (8.40am IST). And then the lights glow off for another Sunday stunner at 2pm local time (8.30am IST) as the screw turns on the title fight once again.Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.