Australian GP: Johann Zarco doubles up Down Under

Hero Honda

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in P6 makes a pair of Hondas in the top ten, and the number 93 was also seen out on track trying out some new aero - a new add-on to the tail unit in FP1 and then a new aero body in the afternoon.

Marc Marquez, Vinales, Quartararo was how the top three sat ahead of the time attacks, with Aleix Espargaro in the danger zone in 10th and Bagnaia one position outside the provisional Q2 cut-off.

Brilliant Bezzecchi

With cool conditions expected on Saturday morning, the stakes were high and lap times started to tumble again, with Bezzecchi, Vinales and Quartararo all taking turns at the top.

Bezzecchi had been shuffled back to sixth when he fired in a 1:29.513 to go fastest again in the final minute, but that was bettered by Zarco by 0.038sec just before the chequered flag.

Different manufacturers

As it stands, Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is the first to miss the Q2 cut in P11, just ahead of the returning Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) - just meaning 0.021.

There were four different manufacturers in the top five as Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) was just behind Quartararo, the number 12 starting off strong at a venue he's ruled before. The gap between Quartararo and Viñales, 0.131, is the only gap in the top 18 that's bigger than a single tenth.

Tight at the top

Buckle up to rumble Down Under as the fight for the crown reaches fever pitch. Five riders, 40 points, and one ribbon of poetry written in tarmac. This weekend the Australian GP promises much and will likely deliver even more, with too many headlines already drafted as we make the journey south to Phillip Island.

Will FP3 allow the field to improve? We will find out soon as the premier class head out again 9.55 am local time (4.25am IST), before the grid is decided for a pivotal round at Phillip Island from 2.10pm local time (8.40am IST). And then the lights glow off for another Sunday stunner at 2pm local time (8.30am IST) as the screw turns on the title fight once again.Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.