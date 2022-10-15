Australian GP: Jorge Martin breaks Jorge Lorenzos lap record to grab pole, Marc Marquez qualifies second

Marquez returns

Marc Marquez was among the train which had formed behind Bagnaia for the final few minutes of the session. With the chequered flag about to come out, Bagnaia moved up to second on a 1:27.953, but was beaten almost immediately by the Honda rider in his slipstream, who set a 1:27.780 which was just 0.013sec seconds away from pole.

That made for a top four of Martin, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, and Aleix Espargaro, with Quartararo edging back up to fifth thanks to a 1:27.973 on his final lap.

Q1 graduates

JohannZarco classified sixth after getting himself out of Q1, ahead of Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) on a 1:28.029, home hero Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) on a 1:28.116, and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) on a 1:28.185.

Row 4 will be the other Q1 graduate in Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) from Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing).

Chasing pack

Row 5 is headed up by Pol Espargaro, from Joan Mir and Enea Bastianini, who reverted to his first-run 1:28.647.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) qualified 16th and will be joined on Row 6 by WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team duo Cal Crutchlow and Darryn Binder.

Stage set

After a record-breaking Q2, the stage is set for an awesome Sunday afternoon as MotoGP lights up Phillip Island again. Warm Up starts at 9.40 am local time (4.10am IST), before the 27-lap race itself gets underway from 2pm local time (8.30am IST).

Buckle up to rumble Down Under as the fight for the crown reaches fever pitch.Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport channel.