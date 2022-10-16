Australian GP: Rins wins last-lap duel with Marquez, Bagnaia is the new leader as Quartararo crashes

Bengaluru, October 16: The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship title race will go down the wire with Alex Rins winning a dramatic Australian GP at the Phillip Island circuit after a last-lap duel with Marc Marquez as Francesco Bagnaia became the new leader with Fabio Quartararo crashing out.

The 26-year-old Spaniard finished ahead of his resurgent countryman with Bagnaia in third for the fourth win of his career.

It was the Suzuki rider's first win of the season.

Bagnaia will be left disappointed not to have won a race he led the majority of but the result will still prove crucial towards his 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship hopes.

In a major blow for Australian fans, home hero Jack Miller of Ducati was taken out of the race by Spaniard Alex Marquez on lap eight.

RESULTS (Top 10)

1. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.186

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.224

4. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.534

5. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.557

6. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.688

7. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.884

8. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) + 3.141

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 4.548

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 5.940