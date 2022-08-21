Austrian GP: Hat-trick hero Bagnaia closes gap with Quartararo

Bengaluru, August 21: For the first time in his career Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia is a hat-trick hero after leading from start to finish in a tense Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg as he closed the gap with FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider who produced a phenomenal ride to finish P2 ahead of third place Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

It was heart-break for pole-sitter Enea Bastianini as the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team rider suffered a midway technical snag.

Fourth place for Luca Marini is the Italian's best result in the premier class to date, he eventually held off Johann Zarco in fifth by less than half a second.

2.4sec further behind was Aleix Espargaro who sees his gap with Quartararo widening to 32 points, but on a tough weekend for the Spaniard, it could have been worse from P9 on the grid.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) gave KTM a P7 on their home patch, it was another solid Sunday rider for the South African, as he and Alex Rins were separated by a tenth on the line.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) claimed P9 ahead of Jorge Martin in 10th, the latter able to remount after his last lap tumble at Turn 1.