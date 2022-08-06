British MotoGP: Johann Zarco grabs pole with a new lap record

Bengaluru, August 6: The FIM MotoGP World Championship resumes after the summer break with Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco grabbing the pole position for the British Grand Prix to be held at the Silverstone circuit with a new lap record.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aprillia Racing's Maverick Vinales is back in the front row after a while while Ducati's Jack Miller will start third on the grid.

After seven different winners on the last seven visits, the race is on to see if there will be a magic number eight.

Find out when the lights go out for the premier class at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday!