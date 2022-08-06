British MotoGP: Johann Zarco grabs pole position with a new lap record at Silverstone circuit

Bengaluru, August 6: The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship resumed after the summer break with Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco grabbing the pole position for the British Grand Prix to be held at the Silverstone circuit with a new lap record.

Aprillia Racing's Maverick Vinales is back in the front row after a while while Ducati's Jack Miller will start third on the grid.

Zarco's new all-time lap record gives the man third in the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship chase, his second pole position of the season.

After seven different winners on the last seven visits, the race is on to see if there will be a magic number eight.

Find out when the lights go out for the premier class at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport SD/HD channels.

THE GRID (TOP 10)

1. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) - 1:57.767

2. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.098

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.164

4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.171

5. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.194

6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.199

7. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.334

8. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGPTM) + 0.339

9. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.407

10. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.550

