Dutch GP: Bagnaia back in title contention after chaotic win in Assen as Quartararo crashes

Rookie mistake

Quartararo later lamented a 'rookie mistake' after twice crashing to see the MotoGP title race blown wide open again.The Monster Energy Yamaha rider's lead over Aleix Espargaro at the top of the standings was cut from 34 points to 21 after failing to finish Sunday's race.

'I made a rookie mistake. I wanted to push too much from the beginning. I apologise to Aprilia and to Aleix for putting him out of the track.'

Pecco show

Bagnaia never looked like relinquishing first place to Bezzecchi, although he admitted to being 'terrified' of a third DNF in a row when rain hit late on in the Netherlands.

'Looking at the gap with Bezzecchi, he was always catching. I had to push again, I had to open this gap again to be smarter and more calm again later in the race,' he said.

Salvage job

Behind them, Aleix Espargaro had risen to sixth and that looked like an admirable salvage job, but then he divebombed Jack Miller and Brad Binder as they ran into the Timmer Chicane for the final time.

Binder would take fifth, ahead of Miller, Jorge Martin, and Joan Mir, who had contact with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) as they lined up on the grid before a hit with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) once the race had actually started.

Summer break

Oliveira still finished ninth, ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), Takaaki Nakagami, Johann Zarco, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) in the final points position.

The MotoGP now goes into the summer break before the action resumes with Round 12 -- the British Grand Prix -- to be held at the Silverstone Circuit on August 7.

RESULTS (Top 10)

Advertisement Advertisement

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

2. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.444

3. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 1.209

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 2.585

5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 2.721

6. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 3.045

7. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 4.340

8. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 8.185

9. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 8.325

10. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 8.596

STANDINGS

Riders

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 172

2. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 151

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 114

4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 106

5. Enea Bastianini (Gresini) 105

Teams

1. Aprilia Racing 213

2. Monster Energy Yamaha 197

3. Ducati 197

4. Pramac Racing 184

5. Red Bull KTM 164