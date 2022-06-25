Dutch GP: Bagnaia shatters lap record at the Cathedral of Speed to grab sensational pole

Bengaluru, June 25: Francesco Bagnaia has stormed to pole position for DutchGP at the TT Assen circuit, shattering the all time lap record as he looks to breathe new life into his 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship title bid.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider set a 1:31.504 to beat the old benchmark at Assen by more than three tenths of a second.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) qualified second and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) was also on lap record pace as he grabbed the final berth on the front row.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) went under the lap record too, setting a 1:31.796 which puts him fourth on the starting grid, while free practice pace-setter Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) grabbed fifth with a 1:31.868.

That was just 0.364sec away from pole and Espargaro must have felt he had more, considering he vented his anger at Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) when the Australian triggered a late yellow flag with a spill at De Strubben.

Miller, who would be classified sixth on the 1:32.124 which he set on his first run, then had an even bigger moment with another Aprilia when a flying Maverick Vinales came up on a slow-moving 'Jackass' on his last flying lap.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) took seventh on a 1:32.175, and will be joined on Row 3 by Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

The Red Bull KTM Factory duo had both gone the long way in qualifying and Brad Binder would eventually claim 10th on the grid, ahead of Vinales and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

MOTOGP GRID (TOP 10)

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 1:31.504

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 0.116

3. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.204

4. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.292

5. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.364

6. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.620

7. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.671

8. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.768

9. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.803

10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.863

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)