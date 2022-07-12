FIA confirms departure of ex-race director Michael Masi

Bengaluru, July 12: The FIA has confirmed that Michael Masi, the former controversial Formula 1 race director has left the motorsport governing body for good.

Masi had earlier been removed as F1 race director following a detailed analysis of last year's controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Masi's call to unlap cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to permit one lap of racing, allowing the Red Bull superstar to snatch the title, was widely criticised and it resulted in his subsequent removal from the top job.

Since then, Masi had remained in with the FIA, but without holding any position.

"The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges," a statement from FIA said.

"He oversaw a three-year period as FIA Formula 1 Race Director and safety delegate following the sudden passing of Charlie Whiting in 2019, carrying out the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.

"The FIA thanks him for his commitment and wishes him the best for the future," the FIA statement added.

After the Masi fiasco, FIA had revealed its planned to move on from an episode that marred one of the greatest seasons in F1 history.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, himself a pioneer of motorsport in the Middle East and Africa region, had outlined four key areas for reform.

Rather than being replaced by a single new race director, FIA then put in place a new race management team.