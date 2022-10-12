FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final: Bengalurus Pragathi Gowda qualifies for World Finals; Taylor Gill makes it

Biggest recognition

Pragathi, a post-graduate in finance, who juggles between profession and motorsport, said, 'I'm super happy. I'll do my best to make my country proud.

'Winning the Rally Star is the biggest recognition I've received and I've worked very hard for it. I would like to tell all the women out there to not lose hope. This is the happiest moment in my life.'

Over the moon

'On the first two days, it was more of a tarmac run, but today, it was more gravel which I'm very comfortable with and so was very confident. I just stuck to my basics and did what I had to do. I wasn't happy with my first run today, but I completed the second with ease.'

Gill, who hails from Newcastle struggled to contain his emotions, said: 'I don't have the words to describe my feelings now. Coming into the Final, I just wanted to enjoy myself and put everything together. A couple of weeks ago, I did one day in a cross car in Australia, but the Rally Star cars here are vastly different. Right now, I'm over the moon,' said the 19-year-old, who is a mechanic by profession.

Over to Peru

The Asia-Pacific winner will join the other continental finals champions. Two winners of these events join the selection of drivers for the first FIA Rally Star Training Season in 2023.

The last spot in the FIA Rally Star Training Season will go to the winner of the Women's Final, which is due to take place in Peru. The winner of the FIA Rally Star Asia-Pacific Final will be representing the region in the 2023 FIA Rally Star Training Season.

Successful contestants

Besides six rallies in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally3, the Training Season package includes physical and intellectual assessment, driver coaching and testing.The aim is to equip the successful contestants with the attributes they need as they attempt to secure a drive in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) in the future.

At the end of 2023, the best four FIA Rally Star Team members are rewarded with a season in the FIA Junior WRC Championship in 2024.