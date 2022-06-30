FIA revises F1 engine rules after reliability issues

London, June 30: The FIA has updated the Formula One (F1) sporting and technical regulations ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone – including an amendment to the rules regarding power units.

The 2022 season has seen several reliability failures by teams, including a number for title-fighting Ferrari, and action has been taken as a result.

Teams will now be able to swap power units under parc ferme conditions for newer versions that have been put into their pool – whereas any change of specification of a car component that is replaced in parc ferme between qualifying and the race previously resulted in a pit lane start.

The rules have also been revised to allow for teams to make temporary power unit repairs when necessary, which may allow them to avoid fitting replacement parts.

A number of early-season controversies have also been addressed, including rules regarding regulations for tyre testing being tweaked – with intrigue emerging after Ferrari ran two floors in testing ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Deflection tests to check on the flexibility of rear wings and beam wings have been updated, and mirror rules have been altered to help improve visibility.

Fuel cooling issues pre-race, including those seen at Miami, have also been addressed, with teams allowed to cool fuel to 20 degrees Celsius at hotter races.

The unpopular change to media activities ahead of the season, which saw them moved to Friday, has now been reverted to Thursday afternoon following complaints from teams and drivers.