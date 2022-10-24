FIA World Rally-Raid Championship: Nasser Al Attiyah sounds early warning to Dakar Rally rivals

Close fight with Loeb

Toyota Gazoo Racing also pipped Bahrain Raud Extreme to the W2RC's Manufacturers' Championship.'This is a fantastic result for us to cap a memorable season,' said Al Attiyah, the defending Dakar Rally champion.

'It wasn't easy and we had a fantastic fight all weekend with Loeb. But we've won the title for the first time and that was goal at the start of the programme.'

Pulsating battle

A pulsating battle between Al Attiyah and Loeb has kept the motorsports buffs on the edge of our seats throughout the W2RC season.

Al Attiyah's Dakar win earlier this year - in his Toyota Hilux -- alongside Baumel, got his championship off to the perfect start. However the Qatari speedster was not given a moment to relax all season by his French rival and it was only on the finish line of the Andalucia Rally that Al Attiyah could enjoy his latest victory.

Amazing year

The four-race W2RC series spread across three continents has brought out the very best of the world's premier off-roaders.And now the focus of the convoy turns to the upcoming 2023 Dakar Rally to be hosted by Saudi Arabia next January with defending champion Al Attiyah in pole position going to the event.

Running from January 1 until January 15, the legendary race will test the convoy over 5,000 kms of challenging terrain. Only the bravest and the best will park themselves on the podium.

Over to Dakar

The year 2022 marked an exciting new chapter for cross-country rallying, as the W2RC discipline became the seventh World Championship under the governance of the FIA.

And with Al Attiyah annexing the crown, he has literally given a stern warning to his rivals in cross-country rally that he is still the master. Over to Dakar 2023 now!