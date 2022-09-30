FIA World Rally-Raid Championship: Sebastien Loeb renews duel with Nasser Al Attiyah

Loeb vs Al Attiyah

'At the moment we are leading, but we know Nasser will be fast in Morocco and the gap is very small. So we have to fight hard to get some more good points for the title.'

Loeb finished runner up to Al Attiyah in this year's Dakar before grabbing the championship lead from the Qatari in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge back in March.

Roma recovers

After being diagnosed with cancer in March and battling through treatment, Nani Roma rejoined the team months ahead of schedule for testing in Morocco, having already been instrumental in the development of the Hunter.

The two-time Dakar winner has been equally involved in the development of the world's first all-terrain hyper car, based on the Hunter rally car, which is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select super car enthusiasts.

Testing Hunter

Roma will be demonstrating and testing the Hunter hypercar for prospective buyers in Dubai in November. He will continue to work with BRX throughout the team's rally programme, which continues with the Andalucia Rally, final round of the W2RC, from 18-21 October.

However, it is unfortunately too late in the schedule for him to compete with the team in Morocco and Spain next month, and Dakar in January 2023.

Epic adventure

The five-round inaugural FIA World Rally-Raid Championship kicked off with the famous Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, an epic adventure in the spectacular sand and dunes of the Empty Quarter. The Championship remained in the Middle East for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge before heading to central Asia and Kazakhstan, where the arid scrublands and deserts of the world's largest landlocked country provide another different challenge.

Rally Andalucia will mark the World Championship's visit to Europe, while Rallye du Maroc on the African continent rounds out the season with its wide range of technical, fast and sandy tracks, as well as dunes.