FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022: Nithila Das breaks new grounds and the gender barriers

At an age when kids crawl with their toys, Nithila Das developed a passion for riding bikes and it was kind of a dream-come-true for the 12-year old when the Bengaluru-based girl made her debut at the Meco Kartopia circuit in the Garden City and came out on top in flying colours in the opening round of FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022.

Breaking the stereotype that motorsports is a male-dominated sport, Nithila broke the gender barriers to prove her class.

For the records, FIM, the world governing body for two-wheeler racing, in association with Dorna Sports, (the commercial rights holder of MotoGP) launched the MiniGP Series in 2021, as part of the Road To MotoGP programme.

The FIM MiniGP World Series India is part of the global programme, comprising 15 countries, and initiated by the FIM, motorsport's world governing body for two-wheeler racing, in conjunction with Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holders of MotoGP.

Each round comprises two races.

In the first round held at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru on July 23 and 24, Nithila, who was the only girl among four riders who competed, completed both the races, finishing on top in in sixth and fifth positions.

"I'm so happy to have competed in a World Series. The bike was really powerful and I really enjoyed it. I thank my family, friends and relatives for the support they've given me which has helped to pursue my passion," said Nithila, the 7th Grade student of 21K school in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

Coming from a family who are hooked to motorsports, it will not be a surprise to know that Nithila's brother too is keen on following his sister into the sport, though he is ready to play the waiting game as the series is for the above 10 category.

The FIM MiniGP World Series India moves to Hyderabad for the next two rounds before returning to Bengaluru for the final two rounds.

Overall results:

Race-1 (15 laps):

1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) (16mins, 39.078secs);

2. Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru) (16:39.261);

3. Rakshith S Dave (Chennai) (16:52.251).

Race-2 (15 laps):

1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (16:00.218);

2. Shreyas Hareesh (16:01.277);

3. Rakshith S Dave (16:24.502).