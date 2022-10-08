Hugh Anderson inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

Champion of champions

In 1963, the New Zealander raced in the 125cc and 50cc World Championships, and he became the champion in both in the same year.

He went on to retain the 50cc crown in 1964 to make it back-to-back titles and was third in the 125cc title fight, once again showing serious speed. In 1965 he regained the 125cc crown and was third in the 50cc class.

Incredible honour

'I'm incredibly grateful to Dorna for making me a MotoGP Legend. It is an honour for my career and World Championships to be recognised in the Hall of Fame, and I want to thank Dorna and Carmelo, and all my family, friends and supporters for this honour and their support over all these years,' said Anderson.

'I'm also very thankful for this ceremony to have been organised in New Zealand, it has been a very special day,' he added.

Great pleasure

Dorna Sports (MotoGP commercial rights holder) Carmelo Ezpeleta expressed his thoughts through a video link.

'It's a great pleasure for us to be able to send this message. Unfortunately, we aren't able to be together, but as you know it's a great honour for us to nominate you as a MotoGP Legend and see you become part of MotoGP's Hall of Fame. I remember you racing in the Championship, because I'm also old enough to remember that! It's a great pleasure for us, and I hope to see you soon, and to see you be with us as much as you can. Today we celebrate your achievements as we also bid farewell to another Legend, Phil Read, and we'll always cherish those riders whose careers paved the way for our sport to become what it is.'

Elite band

Anderson joins a long list of greats that have been made MotoGP Legends.

The elite band includes Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Geoff Duke, Wayne Gardner, Mike Hailwood, Daijiro Kato, Eddie Lawson, Anton Mang, Angel Nieto, Wayne Rainey, Phil Read, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Kevin Schwantz, Barry Sheene, Marco Simoncelli, Freddie Spencer, Casey Stoner, John Surtees, Carlo Ubbiali, Alex Criville, Franco Uncini, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Kork Ballington, Dani Pedrosa, Stefan Dörflinger, Jorge Martinez, Jorge Lorenzo, Max Biaggi, Luigi Taveri and the late, great Nicky Hayden.