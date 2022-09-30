Its official! India to have MotoGP race in 2023

Bengaluru, September 30: India will make its debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2023 with Buddh International Circuit set to host the inaugural Grand Prix of Bharat in the country next year.

India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads.

Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75 perc ent of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the FIM MotoGP World Championship paddock.

Dorna Sports (who hold the commercial rights of MotoGP) CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta had recently visited India and met with authorities and event promoter Fairstreet Sports (FSS) after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein he called India a big market of motorcylce racing.

MotoGP had recenty added Kazakhstan to the 2023 FIM World Championship calendar as India becomes the latest addition.

India will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949, a perfect landmark number to celebrate the ever-expanding history of the world's first motorsport World Championshipand and Buddh International Circuit will be the 75th venue to host a premier class Grand Prix.