JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship: Venue, Racers Participating, When & Where to Watch

New Delhi, Nov 17: The penultimate round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) will be hosted at the brand-new Hyderabad Street Circuit on Nov 19-20. The weekend will witness three races of LGB Formula 4 which will run as a support to the inaugural round of Indian Racing League (IRL).

Venue and Dates:

The November 19 and 20 round will be the first time the series would visit a street circuit. The field of 22 drivers will find their abilities put to test as they get to grips with the new 2.37-km long layout situated on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, which will also host Hyderabad's Round of FIA Formula E World Championship in February 2023.

Players participating in the event:

Heading into the weekend, all eyes will be on the hard-fought title battle, with Chennai lad Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Viswas Vijayaraj from Nellore of Ahura Racing leaving the second round of the season at Coimbatore on an absolutely level at 34 points each.

Also, in the hunt are Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) at 30 points, Bengaluru's Tijil Rao (Dark Don Racing) at 28 points and experienced racer Sandeep Kumar from Chennai of Dark Don Racing at 24 points.

With just 10 points separating the top five drivers, tables can turn in anyone's favour this weekend with the new Street circuit throwing in some interesting surprises and new challenges for India's best talent on this grid.

JK Tyre's Head of Motorsport Sanjay Sharma said, "This is a fantastic opportunity for the drivers to test their abilities on an FIA-accredited street circuit. Running alongside the Indian Racing League will also give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their skills and push their limits in the new and demanding street circuit."

The inaugural Indian Racing League managed by Wolf Racing Team will feature 24 prominent Foreign and Indian drivers racing for six city-based teams. This unique league with both male and female drivers competing together is a push by Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd to create an opportunity for young Indian drivers to compete with International race drivers on the same grid.

Star Campaigners of JK Tyre LGB Formula 4 racers - Amir Sayed, Ruhaan Alva and Vishnu Prasad - will also be a part of the Indian Racing League driving in three different teams.

Timings, Where to Watch:

All races of LGB Formula 4 will be webcast Live on JK Tyre Motorsport's YouTube and Facebook page on Saturday (November 19) at 1:30 PM IST & Sunday (November 20) at 10 AM 1 PM IST.

