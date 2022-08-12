K1000 Rally: Aishwarya Pissay, the cynosure of all eyes

Bengaluru, August 12: Fresh from her good show in Baja Spain, Bengaluru-based Aishwarya Pissay will be the star attraction in the K1000 rally, the fourth round of the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (fmsci) sanctioned MRF Mogrip National Rally Championship for two-wheelers beginning at Tribal Adventure Cafe, near Devanahalli, on Saturday (August 13).

With three different winners in as many rounds, the excitement just gets building up at Devanahalli.

Aishwarya is on a quest for sixth consecutive national title in Ladies Class. The 2019 FIM WC Bajas winner, is currently on top of the standings.

As per a Media Release received, the rally, organised by the Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) and promoted by GodSpeed Racing, has attracted 84 entries.

"KMSC is the oldest motorsports club in India hosting the Indian National Rally

Championship for over 45 years. All the safety protocols are in place for the K1000 two-wheeler rally," said KMSC President Gautham.

Petronas TVS Factory Racing team have dominated all the classes and its leading riders Rajendra RE of Shivamogga and defending champion Abdul Wahid Tanveer of Mysore will be the strong contenders.

