K1000 Rally: Rajendra reigns supreme as Sarath Mohan is the top privateer; Aishwarya Pissay back on top

Bengaluru, August 15: Former champion Rajendra RE of Petronas TVS Racing notched up a hard-fought second consecutive win beating team-mate and defending champion Abdul Wahid Tanveer in the K1000 2-wheeler rally, the fourth round of the GodSpeed Racing Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (fmsci) MRF Mogrip National 2w Rally Championship 2022 while Aishwarya Pissay took back the championship lead in ladies class.

As per a media elease received, Kerala's Sarath Mohan, astride a Husqvarna, became the top privateer, taking sixth place in the overall standings, behind Petronas TVS Racing team, who once again made a clean sweep of all the top five

places in the event held under the aegis of Karnataka Motor Sports Club in the weekend.

Sarath, from Mallapuram, won the Superbike Expert Class 1A and Naresh VS conquered the Bullet Class 6.

Sarath and Naresh are the only riders who have won all the four rounds.

Meanwhile, star attraction Aishwarya took back the championship lead in the ladies class with a facile victory.

It may be recalled that the Bengaluru-based rider had re-launched her campaign by successfully completing the gruelling Baja Aragon, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup that was held in Teruel recently.