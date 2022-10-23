Malaysian GP: Bagnaia wins, Quartararo keeps hopes alive with third-place finish; title race goes down wire

Bengaluru, October 23: The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship title race will be a straight shootout between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo after the former won the Malaysian GP at the Sepang circuit with the latter keeping his hopes alive with a third place finish.

The title race has gone down the wire with the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship to be decided in the traditional season-ending race at Valencia, Spain on November 6.

In the penultimate race at Sepang where pole-sitter Jorge Martin crashed, Bagnaia overcame stiff resistance from Enea Bastianini to clinch to the top spot.

Yamaha rider Quartararo hung on the third sport to keep his title hopes alive as if the Frenchman had finished outside podium, Bagnaia would have been crowned the champion.

Just 23 points separate the two as it is over to Valencia now!