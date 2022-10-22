Malaysian GP: Jorge Martin grabs pole with lap record

Contenders clash

Two 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship contenders crashed and another qualified all the way back on the fourth row.. That literally sums up the story at Sepang.

Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) masterfully got himself out of Q1 only to drop his Desmosedici on its front end while on-track to go to provisional pole at the start of his second run in Q2.

Heads up

He would be classified ninth but still outqualified title rivals Alex Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), the former of whom went down at Turn 8 and the latter of whom could only take 12th on the grid.

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), who will have to serve a Double Long Lap penalty on Sunday afternoon after riding slowly on the race line in front of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in FP3, heads up Row 3, where he will be joined by Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) and Bagnaia.

Hero Honda

But the headline grabber of the day was undoubtedly -- Marc Marquez.

When Bagnaia went back out for his second run, Marquez latched on for a tow, as he had done in Q1. The tow was lost when Bagnaia had a front-end lose at Turn 4 having just set a new fastest first sector, and the eight-time world champion across all classes was on his own. It proved little impediment, with Marquez jumping from the very bottom of the timing screen to third by clocking a 1:58.454.

Sunday showdown

After one of the most exhilarating afternoons of qualifying, the scene is set for a huge Sunday showdown at Sepang. Warm Up starts at 10.40 am local time (8.10am IST) then we will find out of Bagnaia can convert match point in the race itself from 3pm local time (12.30pm IST)! Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.

THE GRID (TOP 10)

1. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) - 1:57.790

2. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.456

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.664

4. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.700

5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.785

6. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.789

7. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.864

8. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.976

9. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 1.072

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 1.145.