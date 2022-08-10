Marquez to be back in the paddock for Austria MotoGP

Step-by-step

'Step by step I'm feeling better, and the bone is healing in a good way, which's the best news of all. We're still in rehabilitation mode. I'm working very hard on the cardio side to try and be ready,' Marquez told Repsol Honda Media.

'At the end of August, I've another medical check, from there we can make another step with the rehabilitation and really start pushing and building muscles. Some days are better than others, but this is all part of the journey. I'm optimistic,' reflected Marquez.

Connecting with Honda

'It's been a struggle, it's not two days or two months I've been struggling, it's two years. I won some races last year like this, but I was struggling a lot. In Jerez I realised something had to change. It is hard now mentally - not because I'm not racing, but because you always have this doubt about the arm. I can't have another operation. I'm convinced this one will be good, but these thoughts are always there in the back of your mind.'

The eight-time world champion across all classes is not just paying attention to the development of his body, he remains deeply involved with the development of the Honda RC213V.

Pat for Bradl

As Stefan Bradl continues to combine his testing duties with replacing the No.93, Marquez has been in constant contact with the German to fully understand the current bike and its development.

'Honda is in a critical moment. I'm speaking a lot with my team and trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what's happening. This is why I'll go to Austria, to speak to everyone and to meet with the HRC staff from Japan to work for the future.'

Team work

'We're all working together, we win together, lose together, and will come back together. I'm speaking a lot with Stefan Bradl as well, us and Santi are working together and testing things - both know how I ride.

'I said in Mugello that I'll be at home, but I want to stay connected. With the previous operation I disconnected too much, and I want to be involved so that when I come back, I will have everything fresh,' he signed off.