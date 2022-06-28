Marc Marquez writes an emotional letter to fans on his road to recovery

Bengaluru, June 28: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez penned an emotional letter to his fans giving details about his road to recovery from injury.

In the open letter, the eight-time champion across all classes gave a detailed account of his journey over the past nine months and his current condition.

The Spaniard, who finished 10th at the Italian GP in Mugello had decided to take a short breal form competitive action after a surgery in his arm.

"I've received many messages of encouragement from you, the fans, and they're appreciated, especially at times like this. I want to let you know how I'm doing with my recovery," Marquez began in the letter which was received through a Repsol Honda media statement and available on MotoGP.com.

The idea that perhaps I needed to have another operation was there since September of last year. We were checking my arm periodically, to see the evolution of the fracture after the third surgery. When preseason came around, I wanted to convince myself that I could do it, with the phrase power is in the mind as my motto.

But as the season began, I realised that the limitations were very big. My idea was to compete the whole season - since the bone was not one hundred per cent consolidated from the third operation -, but whilst knowing my limitations and hiding the discomfort, to avoid daily questions. Only those closest to me knew about the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defining moment came around the French GP, when everything was prepared for a 3D CT scan. We made the decision to have a new operation. Having surgery in the United States surprised me a lot, because of how they had planned the pre-op and post-op period. It's very different from Spain. The post-operative period was very fast, I was immediately discharged, authorised to fly and able to return home. The preparation was very thoroughly planned and everything was done well in advance.