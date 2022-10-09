Max Verstappen wins F1 title in Japan

Suzuka (Japan), October 9: Max Verstappen won the Formula One world title on Sunday (October 9) with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver claimed his second consecutive drivers' standings triumph when a penalty after the race confirmed his rival Charles Leclerc had been demoted to third place.

Leclerc had crossed the line in second ahead of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, a result which would have prolonged the title race.

There had also been confusion over whether full points would be awarded after the complete race distance was not completed after a long delay due to heavy rain.

Verstappen's 2022 championship has been far more straightforward than his victory last year, when he moved ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a controversial last race of the season.

This year there are still four races to come, with the United States Grand Prix up next on October 23.