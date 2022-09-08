Misano Test: Marquez hits century; Quartararo fastest

Marquez returns

On the timesheets, Marquez was Honda's best in 13th for the test on combined times, having gone as fast as a 1:31.642 in the morning session on Day 2. More importantly, however, there is plenty for the Japanese marque's technical gurus to pore over in coming weeks and months as preparations for next season ramp up.

As for the machinery, there was plenty going on at Honda as well. The Kalex swingarm which HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl tried out on Day 1 was back again on Day 2 - and this time, it was seen on one of Marquez's bikes.

Different exhaust

The No.93 had three different examples of the RC213V at his disposal, those being a pair of 2022 versions and more of a 2023 model, and Honda tested three different air intakes across its fleet of motorcycles.

Bradl also tried out a different exhaust, and even did some back-to-back running with the 2021 bike.

New chassis for Yamaha

Yamaha also worked on a new chassis, as well as new aerodynamic pieces, with different versions seen on the bikes of Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, who finished the test 12th-fastest overall.

While Misano is very much about developing a bike for the following season, it might also give Quartararo a big boost to his hopes of back-to-back FIM MotoGP World Championship titles, given Team Manager Massimo Meregalli says that the new chassis could appear as soon as the upcoming Aragon GP.

Over to Aragon

Crews are packing up after the completion of two days of action at Misano and it is the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team on top of the timesheets, though it is Marquez, who has grabbed the headlines.

After two fascinating days of action which will shape not only next year, but also the rest of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship season, the MotoGP caravan moves to MotorLand, Aragon on September 18.