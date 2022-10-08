National Car Racing Championship 2022: Sai Sanjay tops MRF F2000 race; Wins for Diljith Shaji, Justin Singh

Bengaluru, October 8: Salem teenager Sai Sanjay stormed to a brilliant victory in the MRF F2000 category while Thrissur's Diljith Shaji took the top honours in the Formula LGB 1300 class as the first round of the MRF Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) - Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) National Car Racing Championship 2022 commenced at the Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai, near Chennai on Saturday (October 8).

As per information received via a media release, in the day's last race, 20-year old Justin Singh from Gurugram, claimed the honours in the MRF Saloons (Toyota Eitos) category with a lights-to-flag win ahead of Pune's Diana Pundole and Angad Matharoo (Chandigarh).

The 19-year-old Sai, started from P2 on the grid and after a good start, moved into the lead.

He then defended his position with aplomb despite coming under pressure from Agra's Shahan Ali Mohsin for much of the 10-lap race for a deserving win.

Shahan Ali, last year's MRF F1600 champion, had to be content with second place after starting from P4, while Yash Aradhya came in third, holding off pole-sitter and fellow-Bengalurean Rishon Rajeev.