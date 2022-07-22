National Drag Racing Championship: Lightning Hemanth Muddappa ready to strike again

Bengaluru, July 22: Mantra Racing's Hemant Muddappa, the fastest Indian rider and a nine-time national champion is hungry for more national titles, as he begins campaign in the 2022 season of the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Indian (FMSCI) Indian National Drag Racing Championship that begins at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) near Chennai from Saturday (July 23).

In an unprecedented move, the champion based in Bengaluru will be riding in four classes this season, including the above 851 to 1050cc class, which is now a supporting race.

This year Hemanth will also take part in the 550-850cc class, and with the re-introduction of the Unrestricted Open category as a Championship class, the Drag Racing Nationals will now allow Muddappa to gun for historic 12 national titles.

As per a media release received, Muddappa is leaving no stone unturned in his prepatrations and has tested a Kawasaki ZX6R which is the new addition to his

armoury besides his Suzuki Hayabusa and BMW S1000RR, together with which he had bagged nine national titles from 2016 in two different classes.

The combination of Mantra Racing and Muddappa has created record after record at every circuit in India and all the top national records in the top-two classes, stand in his name making him the fastest Indian motorsports athlete.

A high-performance rider, he trains hard both on physical fitness and mental conditioning with a focus on his riding skills.

